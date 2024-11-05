Odisha court sentences man to life imprisonment for burning wife, two kids to death

Baripada (Odisha), Nov 5 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife and two children, aged two and four, by setting them on fire after pouring petrol on them.

Mayurbhanj district Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayana Patra also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Mangal Marndi, and failure to pay the amount would attract another six months in prison, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

Marndi, a resident of Dhipasahi village in Jharpokhria police station area, had an illicit affair with another woman which caused frequent conjugal conflict with his wife Surkuni Marndi (28).

At the midnight of May 13, 2022, when Surkuni Marndi and her son Jagdish (4) and daughter Sarita (2) were sleeping in their thatched roof house, Mangal Marndi set them on fire after pouring petrol on them.

The three of them were burnt alive, police said.

Police registered a murder case and arrested the accused Mangal Marndi.