Odisha court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering father

Jajpur, Sep 8 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday for killing his father five years ago.

Jajpur District and Sessions Judge Amrut Ranjan Nanda convicted the accused Gurucharan Behera of Bachhala village and sentenced him to life imprisonment, Public Prosecutor Samarendra Das said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the same would lead to an additional six-month sentence, he said.

“The verdict was delivered after examining 17 witnesses and 18 related documents during the trial,” Das said.

Behera had killed his father on the night of September 29, 2020, over a family dispute, police said.

He was arrested following a complaint filed by the elder son of the deceased.