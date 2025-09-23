Odisha court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 8-yr-old girl

Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 23 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl last year, an official said.

Additional District Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Court Judge Abhijit Palei delivered the judgment convicting Arakshita Parida, alias Kalia, based on compelling evidence, witness testimonies, and circumstantial proof, an official statement said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict and also directed the Jajpur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the victim on compassionate grounds, it said.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in Bari-Ramachandrapur police station area of Jajpur district on October 23, 2024 when the minor was returning home.

The convict lured the girl and took her to a secluded place and raped her. Parida also warned the victim of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On seeing her condition, the girl's family rushed her to a local hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

It was during her hospitalisation in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that the minor confided in her family about the ordeal. The family lodged a complaint with Bari-Ramchandrapur police station on October 24. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD