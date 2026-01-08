Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Judicial proceedings in several courts, including Orissa High Court, were on Thursday disrupted after the authorities received an anonymous email threatening damage to premises, prompting police to launch search operations at different places.

The authorities received an email in Odia where the sender threatened to cause damage to the district judge courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Deogarh, sources said.

"An anonymous email containing a threat to damage court premises has been received at several courts. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated a thorough investigation," a statement issued by police headquarters said.

Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said, "As a precautionary measure, police are checking, and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring." The DGP also advised the public not to panic and to cooperate with the police in maintaining security and assisting the investigation.

Sources said that the email claimed explosives had been placed on the premises of district courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

Though there is no such threat mail for the high court, the police have vacated the HC premises in Cuttack and are conducting search operation by engaging sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad and additional personnel conducting thorough searches while closely monitoring entry and exit points.

However, no suspicious devices or items have been found during the inspections.

In the wake of the threat mail, the court proceedings in different places were suspended. The judges, lawyers and litigants have come out of the court premises, leaving the premises to the police for proper inspection.

Meanwhile, cyber experts have been asked to immediately trace the origin of the emails, and police have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. PTI AAM AAM RG