Odisha cow vigilantes stop truck carrying suspected beef, driver arrested

Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 30 (PTI) The police on Sunday seized a container truck full of meat in Odisha's Ganjam district after local cow vigilantes stopped the vehicle suspecting that it was beef.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as A Khan of Haryana, was arrested since he did not have any document related to the consignment, a police official said.

The police sent samples for testing to find out what kind of meat was in the container. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the container was on its way to Andhra Pradesh from Odisha's Khurda when activists of a cow protection group accosted the vehicle near Pokadibandh in Chamakahandi police station area, suspecting that it was carrying beef.

“We reached the spot and seized the meat-laden vehicle. The driver was arrested as he could not produce valid documents authorizing him to transport the meat,” said Bidya Bharati Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Chamakhandi police station.

She said that the police started a detailed investigation into the matter.

The container was carrying around 18 tonnes of meat. PTI COR BBM BBM NN