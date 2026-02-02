Odisha crime branch arrests man from Andhra Pradesh in cyber fraud case

Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for his alleged involvement in an online investment fraud case, an officer said on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vedgiri Srinivasrao (39), a native of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, six persons, including five from Surat in Gujarat and one from Ludhiana in Punjab, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to crime branch officials, the cyber fraudster contacted the complainant, who is a businessman by profession, through a social media platform and convinced him to trade in their organisation.

From May 23 to June 24, 2024, the victim had transferred a total amount of Rs 6.16 crore to different accounts as instructed by a member of the cyber fraud gang, the crime branch officer said.

When the complainant wanted to withdraw money, the customer care of the fraud firm asked him to pay 20 per cent of the balance amount. So he deposited Rs 89 lakh, but they refused to release his funds with one pretext or another.

After realising that he had been a victim of a well-planned conspiracy by unknown cyber fraudsters, he lodged an FIR at the cybercrime police station, which led to the arrest of seven persons. Further investigation is in progress, he added. PTI BBM BBM RG