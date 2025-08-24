Odisha crime branch arrests two in different cyber fraud cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) The CID crime branch of Odisha police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud cases, an official statement said on Sunday.

The two persons defrauded Rs 7.17 crore from two investors with a promise of high returns on investments, police said.

The arrested persons are—Bittu Kumar (41), a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab and Chapalamadugu Sudheer Kumar (33) of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Both were arrested from their respective localities, the crime branch said in a statement.

According to police, Bittu Kumar cheated Rs 6.16 crore from a person on the pretext of higher returns on investment and digital currency exchange trading.

After his arrest in Ludhiana, Bittu Kumar was produced before a local court. After receiving transit remand, he was brought to Cuttack and will be forwarded to the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) Berhampur, they said.

Similarly, Sudheer Kumar was arrested in Guntur for allegedly cheating Rs 1.01 crore from another complainant.

Sudheer Kumar was brought to Cuttack and will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Mayurbhanj, the crime branch said.

When the above persons did not get back their invested money, they lodged separate complaints before the cyber police station of crime branch. On the basis of their complaints, the two accused persons were arrested, it said. PTI BBM BBM RG