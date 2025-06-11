Odisha crime branch seizes brown sugar worth Rs 31 lakh, one held

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) The Odisha crime branch has seized 319 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested a person involved in peddling drugs, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of the special task force (STF) of the crime branch conducted a raid on the bank of river Kuakhai on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and seized the drug from his possession, a police officer said.

The arrested drug peddler is a resident of Bhubaneswar.

The police have also seized a motorcycle used by the accused person, he said, adding that the accused has been forwarded to the court of district judge of Khurda in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, he was involved in two other cases in Badagada and Balianta police stations here. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN