Odisha declares half-day holiday in Bhubaneswar on June 12 for swearing-in of new govt

Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday announced that all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar will close after 1 pm on June 12 due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers.

According to a notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department, the order will apply to all state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts (executive) within the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The new BJP government will be sworn in on June 12 at 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here at 2:30 pm and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will later attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan at 5 pm.

The state unit of the BJP has urged people to observe June 12 like Diwali by lighting at least two diyas (lamps) - one for the central government and another for the state government.

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi highlighted that the two diyas symbolise the "double engine sarkar" (dual government) in the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB