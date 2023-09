Bhubaneswar: In a partial modification of its earlier notification, the Odisha Government on Tuesday declared September 28 as a holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"The Government of Odisha is pleased to declare a holiday of September 28 (Thursday) instead of September 29 (Friday) on account of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad for state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial courts," a notification issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.