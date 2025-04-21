Odisha: Decomposed body of missing boy found in septic tank, one held

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) The decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing for a week, was found in a septic tank at a village in Odisha’s Puri district, police said.

The deceased, Ashirbad Sahu, had gone missing on April 15 and his body was recovered from the septic tank behind an abandoned house near his home in Ratanpur village on Sunday night, they said.

Police have arrested prime suspect Prabhakar Sahu, a relative of the minor.

“He has confessed to the crime. We will make all efforts to ensure maximum punishment for the accused,” Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said.

“We will conduct a DNA test of the body to establish his identity. We are interrogating the accused to know the exact reason behind the murder. Police will produce him before court on Tuesday,” said Additional SP Bishnu Charan Pati. PTI BBM RBT