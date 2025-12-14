Odisha: Delhi Police arrests man from Bhadrak in cyber fraud case

Bhadrak, Dec 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested one person from Odisha’s Bhadrak district for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case, officials said here on Sunday.

While investigating the case, personnel of the Delhi Police had found that the SIM card used in the alleged fraud was activated in Bhadrak district, they said.

A team from Delhi Police arrived here and conducted investigation in Bhandaripokhari police station area on Saturday and arrested the man.

“They have taken the accused to Delhi on transit remand,” said Manoj Rout, SP, Bhadrak.

Further investigation into the case is underway.