Odisha demands helicopter, 12 companies of forces from Centre to combat Maoists

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday demanded a helicopter and 12 companies of the central armed police forces (CAPF) from the union government to combat Maoists in the state.

The chief minister said this amid the possibility of Maoist cadres entering Odisha from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Majhi raised this demand during a Maoist-related review meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement here.

Along with Majhi, Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states attended the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the statement said.

Stating that the Odisha Government has raised, three Battalions of ex-servicemen OSSF (Odisha Special Striking Force) to meet the force requirement, Majhi said till the recruited forces are deployed on the ground, there is a pressing need, for effective area domination, to check infiltration from Chhattisgarh, and to augment intelligence-based operations.

“In the current scenario, I request you (Centre) not to withdraw the central forces, till the induction process is complete. Also, may I request you, to send at least 12 companies of CAPF for a period of 2 years, to be deployed in the LWE-affected areas, to prevent infiltration, and eradicate LWE from Odisha, in a time-bound manner,” Majhi said in his speech at the meeting.

Justifying the demand for more forces, Majhi said that with large-scale induction of security forces, anti-Maoist operations are picking up in Chhattisgarh, there is reasonable apprehension of possible movement of LWE cadres, from Chhattisgarh to Odisha, and their possible relocation inside the state.

This apart, Majhi also mentioned that uninterrupted helicopter service is a critical requirement, for the security forces and movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts, and to respond to the exigencies.

“A dedicated helicopter may please be provided to Odisha,” the CMO release quoted Majhi as saying.

The state government also sought real-time technical support of specialised technical agencies of the central government to further improve the operational capabilities of special forces, and overall operational effectiveness.

He said this will be a performance multiplier for the Security Forces, engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

The chief minister said the state government has submitted a list of 127 vital roads in LWE-affected areas to the Centre. These road projects will considerably augment connectivity in these areas, and will also facilitate effective operations by security forces against the Maoists.

“This may please be considered, at the earliest,” the chief minister said.

To ensure public welfare schemes, and basic facilities, are provided in saturation mode in the LWE-affected villages, the state needs to build mutual trust between the government, administration and general public, and to uplift and transform, the socio-economic landscape of Maoist-affected areas, several developmental schemes, are being implemented, he said.

Besides the above, the chief minister said the benefits under the 'Dharitri Aabba Janjatiya Utkarsha Gram Abhiyan', will also be extended in the LWE-affected areas in Odisha.

“A new Yojana called 'Gramodaya' is being launched converging more than 40 schemes to cover all the villages situated in the LWE affected areas with basic infrastructure and services. This will help in improving the social economic condition of the people residing and such areas,” Majhi said, adding that this scheme will be implemented in due earnest, covering all the eligible beneficiaries.

The chief minister said security personnel have fought back and freed more areas from the influence of CPI (Maoist) which is now confined to sporadic pockets of ten districts in Odisha.

“We also aim to choke down their mass support base, and discourage recruitment of local cadres to their outfit,” he said.

The state government was also trying to integrate more areas into the socio-economic-political mainstream, by facilitating remarkable progress in every sphere.

“However, the Kandhamal-Boudh-Kalahandi axis is in our focus now. Despite sustained and aggressive operations, the Maoists have shown considerable resilience, and they continue to hold ground in this particular area. All concerned agencies, including state forces, central armed police forces, intelligence bureau, state intelligence unit and special task force (STF), are operating in seamless synergy to flush out Maoists from this axis,” he pointed out.

Along with anti-Maoist operations, the chief minister said the state has also geared up its developmental machinery in the Kandhamal-Boudh-Kalahandi axis.