Odisha deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow during procurement

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Odisha government has deployed special enforcement teams in various districts to curb the illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states during the procurement season, the state government said on Friday.

So far, 84 enforcement teams have been deployed in various districts, including 10 in Bargarh district and 21 in Sambalpur district, it said.

While the central government's minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is Rs 2,300 per quintal, the state government has announced an additional Rs 800 per quintal as assistance to farmers. This has triggered concerns that some traders may attempt to bring paddy from other states to sell it in Odisha at a higher price.

The government has set a target of procuring 80 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

According to the statement, the teams will monitor vehicles entering Odisha with paddy from neighboring states, as well as vehicles moving from mandis (paddy procurement centres) to mills and depots.

The teams have been empowered to take immediate action and seize any vehicle found violating regulations. Civil supply officers in the respective districts have been instructed to take appropriate steps, it added.

The government has also implemented various measures to bring transparency to the paddy procurement process. Awareness drives have been launched to ensure that eligible farmers can sell their paddy to the government. Steps have been taken to facilitate the smooth experience of farmers who come to the mandis to sell their paddy, the statement said.

The Kharif paddy procurement process began on November 20 and will continue until March 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will begin distributing the bonus to paddy farmers from December 8. PTI BBM BBM MNB