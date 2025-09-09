Odisha DGP asks police officers to improve conviction rates in crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Tuesday asked police officers to take necessary measures to improve the conviction rates in crimes against women.

Addressing a workshop on women's safety here, Khurania said, "As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the conviction rate in crimes against women in the state is about 9.24 per cent, which is far below the national average of 25.3 per cent. We need to bridge this gap with swift investigations and empathetic support to victims." The day-long workshop was organised by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Police and was attended by range IGPs, DIGs and SPs.

He said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed Odisha Police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women.

He advised the police officers to make use of facilities such as short-time investigation, zero FIR and e-FIR available under the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- to lead to conviction in a short span of time.

Special 'women and children desks' have been opened in 537 police stations across the state to monitor crimes against women and children, Khurania said.

To prevent trafficking of women and children and to trace and bring back missing persons, 37 anti-human trafficking units have been set up by the CAW&CW, he pointed out.

Besides, women officers have been appointed as the heads of more than 100 police stations in the state, he added.

The DGP presented certificates to the SPs, investigating officers, supervising officers and public prosecutors of 13 districts who had taken the lead in speedy conviction of the accused involved in cases of rape of minors. Out of the 13 cases, in 11, the accused had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years or more.

The SPs, range IGPs and DIGs have been directed to expedite the investigation in such cases by using modern scientific techniques, equipment and submit charge sheets.

Later speaking to reporters, the DGP said the government has allocated funds to support the police officers in the investigation, while additional vehicles have been provided to all police stations.

Twenty new cyber police stations have been sanctioned for various districts, he said.

The police department is taking steps to install CCTV cameras at least in the district headquarters towns in the first phase, the DGP said.

Drones will be used for coastal security. A process has also started to recruit police personnel to fill vacancies, he added.