Odisha DGP rushes to Puri after chaos near Jagannath Temple during Panchuka rituals

Puri, Nov 2 (PTI) Odisha DGP YB Khurania on Sunday went to Puri after a chaotic situation erupted near the Jagannath Temple following a large gathering of devotees during the 'Panchuka' rituals observed in the holy Kartika month.

The DGP held a high-level meeting with the DIG (Central Range), Puri SP, collector, and senior officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to assess the situation near the 12th-century shrine's northern gate.

Though devotees were allowed entry only though the Singha Dwar (Lion's Gate) on the east side, hundreds of people broke barricades and entered the temple through the northen gate leading to chaos, a policeman on duty said.

"Though none was injured in the incident, two women devotees fell down and were rescued by others," a temple priest said, adding that police personnel were present at the spot.

SJTA officials said devotees are now allowed to enter through the Lion’s Gate and exit through the other three gates. The northern gate is occasionally used to facilitate the entry of state guests, they said.

"We have deployed adequate police forces for smooth movement of devotees for a hassle-free darshan," DIG (Central Range) Satyajit Naik, who was monitoring the crowd management, told reporters.

According to SJTA, the 'Panchuka Brata' is being observed for five days in the month of Kartik every year. However, this time due to certain calculations in the almanac, it is being observed for four days from Sunday. This has led to increased turnout of devotees, an official said.

"On Kartik Ekadashi, Lord Jagannath adorns the ‘Laxmi-Narayan Bhesa’ (attire), which draws a large number of devotees. The turnout was expected to be high today," an SJTA official said, adding that large crowds are also anticipated in the remaining days of the rituals.

To manage devotees, the temple administration has suspended the inner sanctum darshan (known as Bhitar Kaatha), allowing devotees up to the outer barricade for smooth crowd control, Puri SP Pratik Singh said.

The Panchuka Brata, observed during the last days of the Kartika month, holds immense spiritual significance as devotees follow strict rituals, abstain from non-vegetarian food, and engage in prayers and charity.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee appealed to devotees to cooperate with authorities and maintain discipline.

"We appeal to devotees to follow protocol and not compete to get entry first into the temple. We humbly request VIP guests to have smooth darshan and not seek preference for now. The situation is under control. The temple doors may not close tonight keeping in view the rush of devotees," Padhee said. PTI AAM AAM MNB