Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal to retire on Dec 31

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal will retire on December 31, the state government said in a notification on Saturday.

Bansal was appointed as the state's top cop on December 31, 2021.

Senior IPS officers including YB Khurania, B Radhika, A M Prasad, Sudhanshu Sarangi and Arun Sarangi are said to be in the race for the post.

According to norm, the state government will send a list of senior IPS officers to the UPSC. The commission will shortlist two or three names from the list and recommend the state government to pick one for the coveted post.