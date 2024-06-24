Odisha diphtheria situation under control, no new cases in 10 days: Health minister

Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday said the diphtheria situation in the state is now under control and no new cases have been detected in the past 10 days.

Diphtheria cases were detected in four close-knit villages spread across the districts of Rayagada, Kalahandi and Koraput. Six people died of the disease since June 13 in Rayagada.

"However, no new case has been found in the last 10 days," Mahaling told media persons after a meeting he held with the district collectors concerned.

Currently, no diphtheria patient is undergoing treatment in government hospitals, a health department official said.

"Vaccination programmes are in full swing in the area. Besides, the rural development department has been asked to construct motorable roads to remote villages," the minister said.

Mahaling also discussed the jaundice situation in Sambalpur and alleged Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases in Angul district.

The three district administrations have been asked to provide drinking water to every household.

On the outbreak of jaundice in Sambalpur, Mahaling said he has asked the Water Corporation of Odisha to replace drinking water pipes passing through drains.

The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation will supply safe drinking water to each household in the western Odisha town, he said.

“We have kept a close watch on the jaundice situation. If the situation further escalates, I will personally visit Sambalpur and resolve it,” the health minister stated.

So far, 82 jaundice cases, mainly among children, have been detected in Sambalpur during the past few days. The situation is under control now as no new case was found on Sunday, said Sambalpur collector Agrawal Akshay Sunil.

Mahaling said the alleged JE death case in Angul district is being investigated by an expert team.