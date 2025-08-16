Odisha: Direct flight between Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda launched

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) A direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda was flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

The service, operated by Star Air, has been launched under the state's B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network) scheme.

"This milestone will not only bring western Odisha closer to the state capital but also give a substantial boost to industrial growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. The launch of this route is expected to enhance regional air connectivity, bridge distances within the state, and create inclusive and accessible aviation infrastructure for all sections of society," Majhi said.

Star Air will operate a 76-seater aircraft from Tuesday to Saturday on the route.

The service has been supported by the state government's viability gap funding scheme under the New Destination Policy, aimed to strengthen air links within the state and boost economic opportunities, an official said. PTI AAM AAM SOM