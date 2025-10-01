Odisha districts on alert as IMD forecasts heavy rain due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) The Odisha government has put on alert all districts in the wake of forecasts of heavy rainfall, owing to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the IMD said “a well-marked low-pressure area" prevails over westcentral Bay of Bengal.

“It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of October 2… Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during early morning of October 3,” it said The state government has asked all district collectors to keep men and machinery ready to deal with possible waterlogging, flash floods, landslides and associated activities, the officials said.

The IMD issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall across 25 of the state’s 30 districts and isolated heavy rain (7 cm to 11 cm) in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkngiri and Nabarangpur for Wednesday.

On October 2, all the 30 districts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, the bulletin said.

Moderate rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) is likely in insolated places of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, and 7 cm to 11 cm in the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, on October 2, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast during October 1 to October 4.

Meanwhile, the annual monsoon season has ended on Tuesday, IMD scientist U S Das said in a post on X.