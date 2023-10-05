Odisha: DNA test reveals newborn baby not swapped as alleged by family

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) A DNA test report revealed that no baby was swapped in a government-run hospital in Odisha as the woman concerned was found to be the biological mother of a newborn girl, an official said on Thursday.

Blood samples of the woman and the girl were collected for DNA testing on Monday, days after her husband had alleged that his newborn son was swapped with a girl child.

“The DNA sample of the girl matched with that of the wife of Pranakrushna Biswal. Now, it is proved that the girl is the biological child of Biswal. It is also proved that no baby was swapped,” an official of the Capital Hospital here said.

The DNA test - conducted to decide, among others, whether an individual is a biological child of another - was done at the State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Biswal accepted the girl as his daughter and left the hospital with her and his wife.

The man from Kendrapara district, on September 26 lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities and the police that his wife had given birth to a boy the previous night but he was swapped with a girl child.

Following the complaint, the hospital conducted an investigation which found that the attendant concerned had given the wrong information to the family by mistake.

The authorities have also suspended the female attendant for allegedly giving false information to Biswal’s family about the birth of a boy.

As Biswal did not agree to the probe findings, samples of the mother and girl child were sent for DNA matching on October 2 to ascertain the truth. Its report came on Thursday.

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a genetic code carrying information from both parents to their children. It is a unique code for everybody, as people receive different sets of genes from their parents. PTI BBM BBM NN