Odisha doctor arrested for 'raping' two patients at government hospital

Cuttack, Aug 13 (PTI) A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test.

Cuttack DCP Prakash R told PTI that the resident doctor was arrested on the charge of rape based on the complaint by the two women patients.

“The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered,” Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor.

The panel shall undertake a detailed inquiry and recommend appropriate action to the government, a notification issued by the department said.

The accused doctor had allegedly asked the two women to come for the test on Sunday instead of Friday, another police officer said.

The doctor was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard. PTI AAM RBT