Odisha: Driver critically injured as car falls from multi-level parking

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) The driver of a car was critically injured after the vehicle fell from a multi-level parking in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which was in reverse gear, and it plunged from the first level of the Jagannath Ballav Parking, they said.

There was neither a guard wall at the place where the vehicle was being parked, nor was there any parking assistant, they added.

Hearing the loud crash, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the driver from the badly damaged vehicle. He was taken to the Puri hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Following the accident, locals raised concerns about the safety of government-run parking, demanding immediate completion of the remaining construction work. PTI BBM BBM SOM