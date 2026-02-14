Odisha DyCM inaugurates handicraft fair

Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Toshali Swadeshi Mela, which marks the celebration of the state’s rich legacy of the handloom and handicraft sector.

Singh Deo said the primary objective of the fair is to enhance the economic prosperity of weavers and artisans.

State Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samant hailed Odisha’s weavers and artisans for their contribution to the sector.

The government remains committed to strengthening their livelihoods, he said.

On the occasion, 12 artisans were felicitated for their contribution, and two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handicrafts and the CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, and the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai.

Additionally, two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles and the ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology, along with Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar.

The fair will continue till February 26.

This year, a total of 905 stalls have been set up, with weavers and artisans from 20 states participating in the event. PTI AAM BDC