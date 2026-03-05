Odisha DyCM launches Go-Homestay portal to promote community-based tourism in state

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Thursday inaugurated the Go-Homestay portal to promote community-led tourism across the state.

The launch coincided with a state-level workshop on the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025 for sensitising stakeholders on the scheme's provisions and implementation modalities.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said that homestays are not merely accommodation facilities but gateways to Odisha's rich culture, traditions, and warm hospitality.

She noted that the Go-Homestay Portal will promote transparency, accessibility, and ease of doing business for aspiring homestay owners.

She further highlighted that the initiative aligns with the state government's vision of inclusive growth by empowering rural households, women, and local entrepreneurs through tourism-led development.

The workshop featured detailed presentations on the operational guidelines of the scheme, a portal walkthrough by the technical team, and expert sessions by representatives from homestays of India and Svanir Wilderness Homestay. PTI BBM BBM RG