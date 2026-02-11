Odisha earmarks Rs 54,000 cr to provide piped water to all villages by March 2027

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) The Odisha government has earmarked Rs 54,000 crore to ensure safe drinking water supply to all villages in the state by March 2027, officials said.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the rural drinking water supply system of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday evening.

According to an official statement, the CM has advised the department to pay special attention to ensure that the work is carried out in mission mode and drinking water facilities are provided to all villages within the specified time frame.

He also asked officials to pay special attention to tribal dominated areas.

Out of 46,531 villages, piped water is currently available in 21,721.

Several projects, including solar-powered and mega drinking water schemes, are under construction.

Majhi set a target to complete all ongoing projects at the earliest and ensure piped water supply to every village by March 2027, officials said.

Of the Rs 54,000 crore earmarked for the purpose, Rs 32,128 crore will be spent under the ‘Jala Jeevan Mission Yojana’, while Rs 21,109 crore will be borne by the state government from its own resources.

Between 2017 and 2024, three mega drinking water projects were completed in the state, while 23 such projects have been completed since June 2024, officials said.

Since June 2024 to date, 2,951 single village projects, 2,702 solar power drinking water projects, and 26,137 tubewells have been set up in the state, they added.