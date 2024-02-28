Odisha effects minor bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of polls

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) In response to the recent directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Odisha government has implemented a minor bureaucratic reshuffle by reassigning four IAS officers.

Puri collector Bijay Kumar Dash has been appointed as the commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), while Siddharth Shankar Swain, his predecessor, will assume the role of Puri collector.

Similarly, Ashish Thakare and Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, collectors of Mayurbhanj and Balasore respectively, have swapped positions.

The ECI has asked state governments to ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district after completing three years are not posted in another district within the same Parliamentary constituency. PTI AAM AAM MNB