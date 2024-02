Odisha: Elderly man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) A trial court at Aska in Odisha’s Ganjam district has awarded life imprisonment to a 60-year-old man for hacking his wife to death two years ago.

Prabir Kumar Choudhury, the additional district judge (ADJ), Aska, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, identified as Bijay Pradhan.

The incident had taken place at Mangalpur in the district in September 2022.

The court pronounced its verdict after examining the statements of 16 witnesses and medical records, Additional Public Prosecutor Kali Rao Babu said. PTI CORR AAM RBT