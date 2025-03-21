Odisha electricity consumers hold demonstration opposing hike in power tariff

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Electricity consumers in Odisha on Friday staged a demonstration before the state Assembly here demanding the withdrawal of the proposed power tariff hike.

The agitation held under the banner of Odisha Electricity Consumers' Association also asked the BJP government to fulfil its election promise by providing free electricity of 300 units per month to consumers.

The association also demanded free power for farmers, to stop privatisation of electricity and provide electricity bills in Odia language.

The agitation supported by political parties like BJD and CPI(M), also highlighted the high power tariff in the state despite the fact that Odisha is a power-surplus state.

"We are totally opposed to the fresh proposal of hiking the power tariff by 91 paise per unit," said association president and former Odisha Finance minister Panchanan Kanungo.

He claimed that while Odisha generates 43,989 million units of power, the state's consumption is 38,814 MU.

The power tariff in Odisha is higher than in many other states, Kanungo claimed.

The association also criticised the frequent power cuts in the state.