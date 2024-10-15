Odisha: Elephant calf killed, two other jumbos injured after being hit by train

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) An elephant calf was killed and two other jumbos were injured after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Sundargarh district, forest officials said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday on the Howrah-Mumbai line near Bondamunda in Bisra range of the Rourkela Forest Division.

A herd of 23 elephants came on the tracks after being chased by local people, the officials said.

While a calf was crushed under the wheels of the train, two other elephants also sustained injuries, they said.

The herd was coming from Kudurbahal forest and was heading towards Pokharabahal.

Forest officials and local police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, trains passing through the area have been asked to run at slower speeds due to the presence of the elephants in the region.