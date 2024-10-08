Odisha enhances gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday raised the gratuity limit for government employees from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

This raise applies to the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, for all regular state government employees, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The decision follows requests from various service associations in the state for an increase in the DCRG ceiling.

The move aligns with the central government's recent adjustment to the retirement and death gratuity under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, which also took effect from January 1, 2024. PTI AAM AAM MNB