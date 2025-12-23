Odisha EOW seizes movable assets of man arrested in cheating case

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has seized several properties, including high-value vehicles, from an accused in the cheating case, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rama Narayan Bal of Bhadrak district, was arrested on October 29 this year on the basis of an FIR lodged by a victim of cheating. He is now under judicial custody.

Impersonating himself as an officer of a nationalised bank, Bal cheated so many persons of crores of rupees to facilitate the purchase of the landed property to be auctioned by bank due to default of loans against them, the EOW officer said.

He was found cheating more than 20 crore from nine people, including the complainant, he stated.

Bal was brought on police remand, and during interrogation, it was ascertained that he had created huge movable properties out of the crime proceeds, both in his name and in the name of his relatives as well.

Accordingly, on December 20, the EOW officials conducted raids at the residential building and business premises of Bal at Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar, leading to the seizure of 10 vehicles, 144 mobile phones, and sound systems, he added. PTI BBM BBM RG