Odisha: Ex-BJP MLA Karendra Majhi dies at 52

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Karendra Majhi died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, his family said.

Majhi, a tribal leader from the Kandhamal district, was 52. He died at the private hospital on Sunday night.

He was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Baliguda in 2004 and 2009.

Majhi belonged to the Kutia Kondh tribe and was the first postgraduate from the community. He has authored three books in the Kui language.

Expressing grief over the death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "His loss is irreparable to us all. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul." BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the hospital and paid tribute to Majhi.

His mortal remains were brought to the assembly on Monday morning, where lawmakers from different parties paid their tribute. Later, the body was taken to the BJP state office. PTI AAM AAM SOM