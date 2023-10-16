Odisha: Ex-Cong MLA Yudhistir Samantaraya dies

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Former Congress MLA in Odisha Yudhistir Samantaraya died at a private hospital here on Monday, his family said.

He was 73.

His younger brother Dhirendra said that the ex-MLA had been under treatment for a long time and died this morning.

He was elected to the Odisha assembly from Pipili constituency in 1995 on a Congress ticket.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of the former legislator.

As a public leader, his dedicated efforts for the development and welfare of the people will always be remembered, Patnaik said on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am saddened to hear the demise of former Pipili MLA Yudhistir Samantaraya. His contribution to the field of politics will always be remembered. May the departed soul rest in peace. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Pradhan wrote on the microblogging site. PTI BBM BBM BDC