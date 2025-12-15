Odisha: Ex-MLA expelled from Congress for anti-party activities

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Senior Odisha Congress leader and former MLA Mohammed Moquim has been expelled from the party after he challenged its state leadership, an OPCC leader said on Monday.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said Moquim was removed for "anti-party activities".

"This is for the information of all concerned that AICC has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Sri Md. Moquim from the primary membership of the party, due to anti-party activities,” he said in a statement.

Moquim, a former MLA from the Barabati-Cuttack assembly segment, had recently challenged the OPCC leadership and written a letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The former legislator made his letter public and gave a statement to television channels, which is not the proper platform to discuss the party’s internal matter, Congress sources said.

Das had proposed that the Congress central leadership should expel Moquim from the party.

"This has been accepted by the AICC after finding his act a violation of party discipline," one of the sources said.