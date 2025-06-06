Odisha ex-MLA Mohammad Rafiq dies at 71

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former MLA Mohammad Rafiq died at a private hospital in Odisha's Bargarh district on Friday, party sources said.

He was 71, they said.

Rafiq was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Melchamunda segment of Bargarh district in 2004.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal condoled the death of Rafiq and said that he had served as the state BJP Minority Front president. He was also the vice-president of Sohela Durgapuja Committee. He became the darling of the common people for his unassuming behaviour and simple nature, Samal said in a statement, BJP state general secretary (Organization) Manas Kumar Mohanty also expressed grief over the demise of Rafiq. PTI AAM AAM RG