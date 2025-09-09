Odisha: Ex-MP Rao, former minister Himirika quit BJD, float new outfit

Bhubaneswar, Sept 9 (PTI) Former MP N Bhaskar Rao and ex-minister Lal Bihari Himirika quit the BJD on Tuesday and floated a new outfit, Biju Swabhiman Manch (BSM).

Several local BJD members, including former Rayagada Zilla Parishad chairman Gangadhar Puala, joined the new outfit named after veteran leader Biju Patnaik, whose son Naveen leads the principal opposition party of the state.

Rao's faction was annoyed after the BJD appointed Jagannath Saraka as the new district president of Rayagada.

"BJD has appointed a defeated leader as the district president, ignoring capable ones. This has hurt the sentiments of party workers. We are not against Naveen Patnaik and have been loyal soldiers of the party all along," Rao said.

"We have no intention of joining either the Congress or the BJP. BSM is a social platform, and it will work for the development of Rayagada. Leaders from all parties are welcome here," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM