Odisha: Excise department officer arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a senior excise department officer on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official release said.

Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar, has been arrested after recovery of several assets in his possession following a series of raids, it said.

“Based on searches conducted on the properties of Mishra, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, including 6 multi-storied buildings, 2 flats in Bhubaneswar & Bargarh, 52 plots, gold approx 230 gm... which he could not account for satisfactorily,” the release said.

Investigation is underway.

Mishra entered into government service on June 10, 1988 as a sub-inspector of excise. PTI AAM RBT