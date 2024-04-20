Odisha: Excise official suspended on bribery charge

Kendrapara (Odisha), Apr 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has placed under suspension the Excise Superintendent of Kendrapara for “dereliction of duty and professional misconduct”, a senior official said.

Excise Superintendent Debi Prasad Mishra had allegedly demanded “monetary gratification” from a licensed liquor shop owner, he said.

An inquiry headed by the joint commissioner of the Excise Department found Mishra guilty, the official said.

Mishra was placed under suspension as per provisions of the Odisha Service Code rules, he said. PTI CORR AAM RBT