Odisha exports cashew nuts to Bangladesh

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) The Odisha government has shipped two metric tonne of cashew nuts to Bangladesh, an official said.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has facilitated the first-ever shipment of cashew nuts from Odisha to Bangladesh, said the official.

Two metric tonne of premium quality cashew nuts was exported by Paaf Global Pvt Ltd. This monumental step not only strengthens economic ties between the two nations but also opens up new avenues for the agricultural sector in Odisha, the official said.

The shipment was flagged off by Abhishek Dev, chairman of APEDA in the presence of Arabinda Padhee, principal secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, Swaswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME, and other senior state government officials.

Subrata Ghosh, managing director of Paaf Global Ltd, said, "This successful shipment not only represents a significant achievement for the cashew industry in Odisha but also reflects the potential for growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector between India and Bangladesh." Subsequent shipments of cashew nuts from Odisha are being planned for some other global destinations including Bahrain and Qatar, as committed by the exporter.

This initiative not only holds promise for the economic prosperity of the region but also aligns with the broader vision of a self-reliant India, developing entrepreneurship and sustainable agricultural export.