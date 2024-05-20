Odisha: Family members of slain BJP worker cast votes amid tight security

Berhampur (Odisha), May 20 (PTI) The family members of a 28-year-old BJP worker, who was killed in a pre-poll clash with BJD supporters in Odisha's Ganjam district, exercised their franchise amid tight security on Monday, officials said.

Dillip Pahan was killed in a clash between BJP and BJD supporters at Srikrushnasaranapur village last week over putting up posters of candidates.

His widow Sabitri and father Rama Chandra Pahan were among four members of his family who cast their votes in their village, which falls under Khallikote assembly seat and Aska parliamentary constituency.

"Initially, we had thought of not casting our votes in this moment of grief. But later we decided that we must exercise our democratic right," Rama Chandra Pahan said.

Dillip's younger brother, who had sustained injuries in the clash, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

A platoon of central armed police forces was deployed in the village and patrolling was conducted, an official said, adding that no untoward incident happened and voting passed off peacefully.

Over 650 of the 1,071 voters in the village exercised their franchise till 5.30 pm, sources said.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the clash and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident.

Sabitri Pahan, the widow of the deceased BJP worker, however, claimed that the main accused were yet to be nabbed.

"Around 40 people were involved in the clash. We demand that the main accused be nabbed at the earliest," she said. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD