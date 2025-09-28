Odisha: Family of murder accused demand reinvestigation into his 'suicide' in jail

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (PTI) Family members of Gobinda Sahu, who allegedly died by suicide in jail custody in 2022, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday and demanded reopening of the case.

Sahu, the prime accused in the 2021 murder of a female teacher in Kalahandi district, reportedly died by suicide inside the Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Balangir district in December 2022.

Suspecting “foul play” in the death of Sahu, his wife and daughter met the CM at his residence in the evening, and demanded reinvestigation into the case, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

They have submitted a memorandum to Majhi in this regard, it said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Majhi, Sahu’s daughter Lipika said, “My father had not murdered the teacher. The person who killed her also killed my father. We have been denied justice by the previous government. So, we met the chief minister and demanded a CBI probe into the case.” The CM has assured us to order an inquiry, she said. PTI BBM RBT