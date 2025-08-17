Odisha farmers can register themselves with 'self-declaration' to sell paddy to govt: Min

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) The farmers in Odisha can now register themselves to sell their paddy to the government during the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said here on Sunday.

Briefing reporters here, Patra said, "We have further simplified the registration process for farmers to participate in the paddy procurement process. They can now register themselves by submitting a self-declaration form, which we have distributed to all districts." The government has also extended the deadline for registration of paddy farmers from August 20 to 25. Now, the entire registration process of the farmers will be completed by August 30, the minister said.

The government has taken this decision after a considerable number of farmers were facing difficulties in completing land registration owing to the non-availability or delay in submission of certain documents such as consent letter from the legal heirs, co-sharers, and genealogy report from the revenue inspector, among others, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department has sent the 'self-declaration' form to all district collectors to facilitate the smooth conduct of the registration process and to ensure that eligible farmers are not deprived of the benefits of the minimum support price (MSP).

The paddy procurement for the Kharif crop season is scheduled to start from the first week of November.