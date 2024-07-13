Odisha: Fire breaks out at nursing home in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) Fire broke out at a private nursing home in Cuttack city in Odisha on Saturday evening, officials said.

Three fire tenders were working to douse the blaze that broke out at the nursing home, located near the Purighat police station, around 4.30 pm, they said.

Director-General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said the blaze was under control, but smoke was still there.

"We are trying to deal with the smoke by using exhausts. We have already shifted the patients admitted in the ICU. About 12 newborn babies were there. They need NICU, so the Chief Minister's Office and the Health Department are coordinating to move them to proper healthcare facilities," Sarangi said.

The fire broke on the first floor of the nursing home, he said.

Some patients were also shifted to the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, another official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM