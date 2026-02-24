Odisha: Fire rips through market complex in Bhubaneswar, several shops gutted

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Several shops were gutted in a blaze at a market complex in Dhauli area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, officials said on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities due to the fire that broke out around 11 pm on Monday, and quickly spread to adjacent structures, as a large stock of inflammable materials, including plywood and plastic, were stored in the complex, they said. A total of 40 fire tenders have been pressed into service to contain the inferno, which continues to rage even after several hours, an official said.

"Our team has so far doused the flames on three floors of the four-storey market complex. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control on the fourth floor,” said Sudhanshu Sarangi, DG of Fire and Emergency Services.

“All efforts are being made and required resources have been mobilised,” he said.

Two employees trapped in the fire have been rescued from the complex, the officials said.

The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit.