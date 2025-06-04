Odisha fire service personnel contain ammonia gas leak in Paradip ice factory

Paradip, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Wednesday successfully contained an ammonia gas leak incident at an ice factory in Paradip, officials said.

The fire service personnel required around three and half an hour to contain the gas leak incident.

"A swift and coordinated response by our personnel averted a major industrial mishap following an ammonia gas leak at the Paradip Ice Factory," a statement by the department said.

The fire service was informed regarding the ammonia gas leak incident at about 11:03 am and a team from Kujang Fire Station, led by station officer Kartik Kumar Biswal, reached the site by 11:19 am and immediately began emergency containment operations, which continued until 2:05 pm.

Two ammonia cylinders, each containing 60 kg, were found to be leaking. These were safely relocated from the premises. The ice factory had a total stock of eight cylinders (480 kg), but only the two leaking units were affected, an official said.

As a precautionary measure, all factory personnel were promptly evacuated, and entry to the premises was strictly restricted during the operation.

The fire team operated under chemical safety protocols using fire proximity suits, breathing apparatus sets, helmets, gumboots, and continuous water spray to dilute the concentration of ammonia and minimise exposure risk.

"Fortunately, there was no fire or explosion, and no human injuries or casualties," the official said, adding that support was also extended by fire units from PPL and IFFCO. PTI COR AAM AAM RG