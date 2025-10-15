Odisha: Fisheries officer arrested for taking bribe

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday nabbed an assistant fishery officer (AFO) in Odisha's Ganjam district for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to release a subsidy amount to a beneficiary of a scheme.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar Behera, was posted at Polsara. He allegedly accepted the bribe amount through the digital mode, Vigilance sources said.

The mobile phones of the accused and the complainant have been seized by the Vigilance team.

Simultaneous searches were underway at two locations linked to Behera.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, was registered and further investigation was underway. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD