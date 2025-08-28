Odisha: Fisherman missing as trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) One person was missing after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near the Ganjam coast in Odisha in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Seven fishermen from the Chhatrapur area were in the boat, and six of them managed to swim back to the coast, they said.

The trawler ventured into the sea from Podampeta beach near Rushikulya Muhan around 4 am. After some time, it overturned due to high tidal waves, they added.

Personnel of the Odisha Fire Services and the Arjyapalli marine police station are searching for the missing fisherman.

Assistant Fire Officer Dhanjay Mallick said two teams from Rambha and Chhatrapur fire stations, along with scuba divers, have been engaged in the search and rescue operation.

Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak said he has informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) about the incident.

"I have requested the CMO to deploy a helicopter for the search and rescue operation," he said.