Odisha: Five get life term for killing four people

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 2 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for killing four persons two years ago.

Additional District Judge Prabir Kumar Choudhury convicted Milan Kumar Swain (29), Santosh Kumar Swain (27), Bahan Behera (27), Chitrasen Sethi (23) and Sadhu alias Amiya Kumar Swain (40) of Ramchandrapur for beating to death four persons, including three brothers and one of their relatives, at Pitala Chhaka in Hinjili police station area on March 22, 2022.

The court recorded the statements of 26 witnesses and examined medical reports and some other documents, public prosecutor Trilochan Parida said.

Raja Swain (28) and his two brothers Sambhu (25) and Pandav (23) and their cousin Chandan (16) were killed in a clash with the accused on the night of March 22, 2022.

The deceased persons were running a fast food outlet at Pitala Chhaka. The clash occurred after one of the accused passed some objectionable remarks on a woman.

Police arrested six persons, including a teenager, after the incident. The five accused were lodged in the jail after their arrest. While the five persons were awarded life imprisonment, the trial of the teenager was underway in the juvenile court, the PP said.