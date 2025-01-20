Odisha fixes Class-1 enrolment age in schools at 6-plus years

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday fixed the age of enrolment to Class-1 at 6-plus years as on September 1 from the 2025-26 academic session, an official notification said.

From the new academic year, all primary schools will open an additional pre-school class called ‘Sishu Vatika’, it said.

Children in the age group of 5-6 years can take admission in the pre-school.

The revision in the state curriculum framework will be initiated in a phased manner from the 2025-26 session, with the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage (NCF FS), being adopted in the first phase, the notification stated. PTI AAM AAM RBT